Speaker Balochistan Assembly Captain (retd) Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai reaffirms commitment to legislative improvement, democratic principles

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 10:25 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Speaker Balochistan Assembly Captain (retd) Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai reaffirmed his commitment to legislative improvement and democratic principles.

He expressed these views while holding a meeting with the Head of Cooperation of the European Union Feroen Williams called on him at his office here.

A wide range of common interests were discussed in the meeting, with particular emphasis on promoting legislative matters and strengthening democratic principles.

During the discussion, the Speaker highlighted his unwavering commitment to improving the legislative framework and supported a comprehensive approach to strengthening the country’s democratic system.

Assuring his full cooperation, he said that the support of the European Union has always been a positive force in our legislative process.

He noted that we deeply appreciate the proactive measures of the European Union saying that we are committed to further improving our democratic system and law-making process together with the EU.

