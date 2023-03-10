Speaker Balochistan Assembly congratulates President Xi Jinping for third term

(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Friday congratulated President Xi Jinping on being elected as the president of China for the third term

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Friday congratulated President Xi Jinping on being elected as the president of China for the third term.

In a statement issued here, the speaker said that the election of Xi Jinping for the third term was proof of the recognition of his services by the Chinese people and confidence in his capable leadership.

He said that President Xi Jinping had played an unprecedented role in Pak-China friendship, adding that the people of Pakistan were very happy today with the election of Xi Jinping.

Jan Muhammad Jamali said that he congratulated Xi Jinping on behalf of the people of Balochistan for being elected as the President for the next five years.