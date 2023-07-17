Speaker Balochistan Assembly directs BDA to extend employees contracts

The Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali on Monday issued the directions to extend contract period of the employees of Balochistan Development Authority (BDA)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali on Monday issued the directions to extend contract period of the employees of Balochistan Development Authority (BDA).

He issued the ruling on the issue taken up by the opposition leader Malik Sikandar Khan to resolve the issues of BDA employees.

Jan Jamali said the authority should extend the contract period of over 4000 employees working in the BDA.

Sikandar Khan on the floor of the house demanded the regularization and release of salaries of contractual employees of BDA and urged the government to show the seriousness required to fulfill their demands.

The speaker has ordered on the protest demonstrated by various groups of people, to formulate a parliamentary committee consisting of Parliamentary Leaders to conduct talks with the protestors and find a way forward for the resolution of their issues.

During the Assembly session, the faculty members and students of Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) demonstrated protest outside the Balochistan assembly over non-compliance of their 13 points demands.

The community teachers and all parties of Harnai had also called on their strike on the assembly gate.