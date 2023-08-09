Open Menu

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Gets 209 Year Old Laws For Library

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Speaker Balochistan Assembly gets 209 year old laws for library

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday handed over six volumes of 209 years old laws to Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali for the library of the provincial assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday handed over six volumes of 209 years old laws to Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali for the library of the provincial assembly.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Musa Khail, Secretary Balochistan Assembly Tahir Shah Kakar were also present on the occasion.

Speaker, Balochistan Assembly hailed Parliamentary Secretary and the Law Department for compiling the two hundred and nine-year-old laws and updating them on the website of the Law Department.

"It was indeed a very difficult task to consolidate the laws based on more than two centuries of history, Jan Jamali said, adding that it will always be remembered.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Provincial Assembly

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League gears for star-studded awards night

UAE Pro League gears for star-studded awards night

39 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways ramps up winter schedule with new d ..

Etihad Airways ramps up winter schedule with new destinations, increased frequen ..

40 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours marine research ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours marine research vessel Jaywun

55 minutes ago
 NA passes PEMRA (Amendment) Bill for 2023

NA passes PEMRA (Amendment) Bill for 2023

48 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks comments about PT ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks comments about PTI chief's shifting to Adiala J ..

51 seconds ago
 Free Veterinary camp organised in Jam Sahib

Free Veterinary camp organised in Jam Sahib

52 seconds ago
APCOFY to hold Jashan-e-Azadi cricket match at Bhu ..

APCOFY to hold Jashan-e-Azadi cricket match at Bhutto Ground

54 seconds ago
 Senate session adjourned indefinitely

Senate session adjourned indefinitely

1 hour ago
 Dengue fever curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

Dengue fever curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

1 hour ago
 Wild bear attack claims woman life, injured anothe ..

Wild bear attack claims woman life, injured another in Balakot

1 hour ago
 Fire fighting arrangements checked in Kohat

Fire fighting arrangements checked in Kohat

1 hour ago
 Life, disability insurance cover amount of Railway ..

Life, disability insurance cover amount of Railways passengers increased

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan