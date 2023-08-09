Speaker Balochistan Assembly gets 209 year old laws for library

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday handed over six volumes of 209 years old laws to Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali for the library of the provincial assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday handed over six volumes of 209 years old laws to Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali for the library of the provincial assembly.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Musa Khail, Secretary Balochistan Assembly Tahir Shah Kakar were also present on the occasion.

Speaker, Balochistan Assembly hailed Parliamentary Secretary and the Law Department for compiling the two hundred and nine-year-old laws and updating them on the website of the Law Department.

"It was indeed a very difficult task to consolidate the laws based on more than two centuries of history, Jan Jamali said, adding that it will always be remembered.