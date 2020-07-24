Speaker Balochistan calls on Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Mir Abdul Quddus Bijinjo on Friday called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai here at Governor House

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Mir Abdul Quddus Bijinjo on Friday called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai here at Governor House.

Overall law and order situation, ongoing development projects, precautionary measures taken by the provincial government with regard to coronavirus were discussed during the meeting.

Lockdown, closure of business due to COVID-19 besides its financial effects were also came under the discussion.