Speaker Balochistan Calls On Governor

Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:25 PM

Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Mir Abdul Quddus Bijinjo on Friday called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai here at Governor House

Overall law and order situation, ongoing development projects, precautionary measures taken by the provincial government with regard to coronavirus were discussed during the meeting.

Lockdown, closure of business due to COVID-19 besides its financial effects were also came under the discussion.

