Speaker Balochistan condemns blast in Peshawar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali strongly condemned the blast at a Mosque, Qissa Khawani Bazaar in Peshawar on Friday.

In a statement, he said we regretted the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack in the Mosque, saying that terrorists did not belong to any religion.

He said"Terrorist elements are attacking people in mosques to increase ethnic and religious differences, saying that nefarious design of anti-peace element would be foiled through contribution of public and security forces for maintaining durable peace in the country. "He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured of the blast.