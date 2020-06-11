UrduPoint.com
Speaker Balochistan Condoles Death Of Sardar Dur Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s vice-president and former provincial adviser Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasir.

In a condolence statement, he said the late Sardar Muhammad Nasir had played a key role in the politics of Balochistan and made serving masses his mission of life. His services would be remembered forever.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

