Speaker Balochsitan Quddus expresses grief on demise of Sardar Attaullah Mengal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his grief over the death of former, first CM and veteran leader of Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal who died on Thursday under treatment processes in Karachi based Hospital for few days ago.

In a statement, he said the services of Sardar Attaullah Mengal would always be remembered in the province.

Speaker Abdul Qaddos further said the political and social personality of Sardar Ataullah Mengal was a beacon for every conscious person.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.