Speaker Baluchistan Assembly Calls On Governor Punjab

Sat 14th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Speaker Baluchistan Assembly calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker Baluchistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor's House here on Saturday.

Matters pertaining to Governor's scholarship programme for students of Baluchistan and political issues were discussed during the meeting.

The Speaker appreciated the historic scholarship programme for Baloch students by Governor Punjab. Abdul Quddus Bizenjo along with Punjab Governor also visited 'Corona Heroes Wall' in the Governor's House.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that who would come to power would be decided by the power of vote. He said the opposition would fail in its intentions. The nation was watching the unconstitutional demands of the opposition, he added.

The Punjab Governor said that people were with the democracy, rule of law and government's narrative. Pakistan was moving ahead successfully on every front including economic and diplomatic, he added. For the first time in 30 years, Punjab's industry was fully restored, he mentioned. He said that Federal and Punjab governments stand united with the Baloch brothers and Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking effective steps to provide basic facilities to the people of Baluchistan and resolve their problems.

The Governor strongly condemned the shelling by Indian troops on the Line of Control (LoC) and said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quraishi and DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar have put all facts in front of the world including India's sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan. It was now the responsibility of international organizations including the United Nations to take prompt action. He said that Alhamdulillah, Pakistan's defense was in the strongest hands. Whenever, India commits any evil, it would get a stern response, he said. Bombing of LoC was the worst Indian terrorism, he asserted. India was the biggest threat to peace in the region, he said and addedthe world should take notice.

Speaking during the meeting, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that for the development and prosperity of Baluchistan, everyone must work together in the fields of health and education. The strength of Baluchistan was also necessary for the strength of Pakistan, he added.

