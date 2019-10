(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has called the session of the Assembly on Friday, October 11, at 9:30am on the requisition of the opposition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has called the session of the Assembly on Friday, October 11, at 9:30am on the requisition of the opposition

Gazette notification to this effect has been issued by the Assembly Secretariat on Friday.

This will be 15th session of the 17th Assembly.