Speaker can not ban standing committees meeting : Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) The Chairman of Pakistan People s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the PTI's government is assaulting the parliament.While addressing a press conference here on Tuesday , he said that without standing committees , no parliament can run in befitting manner.

The orders of the Speaker National Assembly that meetings of standing committees would be held during the session of national assembly is unlawful as ban cannot be imposed on the standing committees.He said that PTI is doing such measures , which were not even not adopted by the dictators .

Speke should withdraw his orders at once. Government is forcing democratic people to take extreme step which could lead the country towards anarchy ."It is strange that interviews of Ahsan Ullah Ahsan, Kalboshan Yadav and traitor Pervez Musharraf can be run on television but the interview of Asif Ali Zardari cannot be telecasted.

Today media is not free and censorship on press has increased .

", Bilawal added.He said that the government is closing democratic ways, which would have dare consequences . The cancellation of standing committee's meetings is as par with the attack on the parliament .

Government should understand that running parliament is not a cricket match .The PPP Chief said that the committees have to make preparations for different bills which are to be presented in the house.

Peoples Party always spoke about democracy. The fascist government has stopped several tv channels without serving notice that is condemnable. The right of speech is the basic right of every citizen and PPP will fight for it .He said that Rahbar Committee of opposition has put forward its resolution for the change of Chairman Senate, it would be better for him that he should himself resign.The government has made life difficult for the every segment of society.

It has bent down before IMF but PPP will come out against excessive price hike.