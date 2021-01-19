Speaker chairs meeting regarding Pink Buses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding to Pink Buses that were donated to provincial government by United Nations Office for Project Service (UNOPS) and Japan for women travelers.

The meeting among others was attended by MPA, Sajida Hanif, Secretary Transport, Secretary Transport and concerned officials.

The speaker was informed that government is awaiting response of parties after floating the tenders to run these buses for facilitations of women.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker directed to utilize these buses for facilitation of public. He also directed authorities to contact UNOPS and suggested handing over buses to girls colleges in case these are not utilized for public.