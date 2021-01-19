UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker Chairs Meeting Regarding Pink Buses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Speaker chairs meeting regarding Pink Buses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding to Pink Buses that were donated to provincial government by United Nations Office for Project Service (UNOPS) and Japan for women travelers.

The meeting among others was attended by MPA, Sajida Hanif, Secretary Transport, Secretary Transport and concerned officials.

The speaker was informed that government is awaiting response of parties after floating the tenders to run these buses for facilitations of women.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker directed to utilize these buses for facilitation of public. He also directed authorities to contact UNOPS and suggested handing over buses to girls colleges in case these are not utilized for public.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Japan Women Government

Recent Stories

Bilawal says ECP has to answer to the people for d ..

7 minutes ago

NAB moves reference against Sindh CM in fake bank ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan women cricketers return to international ..

39 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Culture, key partne ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $53.92 a barrel M ..

41 minutes ago

Biden's top diplomat vows US will lead but restore ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.