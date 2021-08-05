Speaker condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K

SWABI, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) ::Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Thursday condemned atrocities committed against innocents in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and said Indian government would fail to suppress the struggle of Kashmiris to get right of self determination.

He was talking to media after addressing a ceremony in University of Swabi. He said that India has violated UN Resolutions and revoke the status of Kashmir which is a matter of grave concern.

He said that India would fail to suppress the freedom struggle in occupied valley despite unleashing brutalities and continuing genocide campaign against innocent Kashmiris.

He urged world community to play their role in resolving Kashmir issues and added that Kashmir people would be given needed help and support in their fight for freedom.

Speaker also planted sapling in the varsity and inaugurated tree plantation drive. He also inaugurated academic bloc and announced mosque, ground and solar tube well for the university.