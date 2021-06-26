Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Saturday expressed grief over death of the sister of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

In a condolence message issued here , he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with patience.