Speaker Condoles Over Death Of Noor-ul-Haq Qadir's Sister

Sat 26th June 2021 | 05:12 PM

Speaker condoles over death of Noor-ul-Haq Qadir's sister

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Saturday expressed grief over death of the sister of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Saturday expressed grief over death of the sister of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.

In a condolence message issued here , he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

