Speaker Condoles Sad Demise Of Mandviwala's Son

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:59 PM

Speaker condoles sad demise of Mandviwala's son

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have condoled the sad demise of the son of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have condoled the sad demise of the son of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala.

In their separate condolence messages to Deputy Chairman Senate, the speaker and deputy speaker expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the untimely death of his son Aamir Saleem Mandviwala.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to Saleem Mandviwala and other members bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

