UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker Convenes PA Session On February 23

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:05 PM

Speaker convenes PA session on February 23

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly at the assembly chambers on February 23 (Tuesday) at 2 p.m.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly at the assembly chambers on February 23 (Tuesday) at 2 p.m.

The 28th session of the 17th Assembly has been requisitioned by the opposition.

According to the gazette notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat here on Monday, the session was convened on a requisition by the opposition MPA Khalil Tahir Sandhu and submitted to Secretary PA Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

The session is expected to be chaired by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Related Topics

Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi February Punjab Assembly Opposition P

Recent Stories

Rs 50 bln spent on education, health, infrastructu ..

28 seconds ago

GOC Pano Aqil visits Sukkur IBA, interacts with st ..

32 seconds ago

Seminar held to mark Int'l Mother Language Day

3 minutes ago

IMF Chief Expresses 'Deepest Concern' Over Lockdow ..

3 minutes ago

Council of EU Plans to Allocate $6.8Bln to Build I ..

3 minutes ago

CTD arrests terrorist affiliated with MQM-London

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.