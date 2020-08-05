UrduPoint.com
Speaker Convenes PA Session To Mark 'Kashmir Siege Day'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Speaker convenes PA session to mark 'Kashmir Siege Day'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has convened a special session of the Punjab Assembly on August 5 (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day and adopt a resolution against the year-long unabated curfew in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the gazette notification issued Tuesday night, the Punjab Assembly was due to meet on August 7 (Friday) at 2 p.m. after the 23rd session of the 17th Punjab assembly was adjourned due to Eid ul Azha holidays last week.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, in exercise of the powers vested in him under rule 25(b) of the Rules of Procedures of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997, called the session early at the assembly chambers to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

