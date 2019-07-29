Speaker, CPA president discuss parliamentary issues

Speaker of Parliament of Uganda and Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) President Rebecca Kadaga, and CPA Executive Committee Chairperson and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Cameroon Emilia Manjowa Lifaka separately met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser here at the Parliament House on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker of Parliament of Uganda and Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) President Rebecca Kadaga, and CPA Executive Committee Chairperson and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Cameroon Emilia Manjowa Lifaka separately met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser here at the Parliament House on Monday.

Matters related to the holding of 5th Asian Regional CPA conference were discussed during the meetings.

The NA speaker, and the CPA president and the CPA Executive Committee chairperson agreed that the instant parliamentary conference was an opportunity for cementing ties between the CPA fraternity.

CPA President Rebecca Kadaga said Uganda had always considered Pakistan its ally at all international forums. Her country attached immense importance to its relations with Pakistan and wanted to further consolidate them through diversification of existing ties, she added.

She also suggested exchange of delegations and parliamentary staff.

Ms Lifaka said Cameroon valued special importance to its relations with Pakistan since the latter had always extended its support at CPA level as well as at other international forums.

The NA speaker said Pakistan also attached importance to its relations with African countries, especially Uganda and Cameroon.

He said enhancing parliamentary interaction through friendship groups would further consolidate existing bilateral ties.

The speaker offered services of Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services for capacity building of parliamentary staff.

Lifaka and Asad Qaiser agreed on opening of diplomatic missions in Islamabad and Yaounde (Cameroon) which would contribute towards enhancing cooperation in technological, trade and agriculture sectors.