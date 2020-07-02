Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly,Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday while strongly condemning the barbaric atrocities being carried out by the Indian occupied forces in held Kashmir said the killing of innocent Bashir Ahmad has taken the Indian evil designs to the next level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly,Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday while strongly condemning the barbaric atrocities being carried out by the Indian occupied forces in held Kashmir said the killing of innocent Bashir Ahmad has taken the Indian evil designs to the next level.

In a brief statement to media, he said India was extremely violating human rights values in held Kashmir and United Nations should take prompt notice of these inhuman acts.

He said "The time is not too far when Kashmiri people would get rid of India's unjustified occupation of their land, Insha Allah."