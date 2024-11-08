Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condole Death Of Khizar Hayat Haraj
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Friday expressed deep sorrow over demise of Khizar Hayat Haraj, father of Member of National Assembly Raza Hayat Haraj.
In his condolence message to Raza Hayat Haraj, the Speaker extended heartfelt sympathies with family, and said it was a irreplaceable loss of a parent as a profound grief for the family.
He offered condolences to Raza Hayat Haraj and his family, sharing their sorrow during this difficult time.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq prayed for the departed soul and grant of patience for the grieved family to bear this
loss.
Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, also conveyed his condolences on
death of Khizar Hayat Haraj.
He expressed his solidarity with Raza Hayat Haraj and his family in time of grief, and prayed for the deceased for grant of a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and for strength for the bereaved family.
