Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condole Death Of Mother Of National Assembly Officer

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have condoled the death of the mother of Deputy Director (Protocol) National Assembly Secretariat Humayun Malik.

In their separate condolence messages to Humayun Malik, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his mother.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to him and other members of bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain and other senior officers of National Assembly Secretariat have also expressed their condolences to Humayun Malik and his family.

