Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole demise of mother of KPK Chief Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have condoled the demise of the mother of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

In their separate condolence messages to Mahmood Khan, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of his mother.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to him and the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.