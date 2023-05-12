UrduPoint.com

Speaker, Deputy Speaker Express Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In FC Camp Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani, have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on an FC camp in Balochistan's Muslim Bagh area.

In their separate condolence messages, they expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives of security personnel due to the attack and extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker appreciated the sacrifices made by the security forces in defending the country and fighting terrorism.

They also emphasized that terrorists can never achieve their nefarious objectives.

Furthermore, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker reiterated that terrorists have no affiliation with any religion and are enemies of humanity and the country. They highlighted the nation's unity in the fight against terrorism and support for the security forces.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed for the elevation of martyrs' ranks and for the bereaved families to find patience and solace. They also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel.

