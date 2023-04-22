Speaker, Deputy Speaker felicitate Muslim Ummah, nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Saturday extended felicitations to the Muslim Ummah and the entire nation.

In a message received here, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker said, "We pray to Allah that may this Eid be full of happiness and success in your life." Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf wished that may this Eid bring happiness to you and your family. "On the joyous occasion of Eid, we need to include our poor, helpless and middle class in our happiness." "May Allah grant our country economic and political stability.

On the occasion of Eid, we should not forget our brothers of Kashmir and Palestine. On the occasion of Eid, there is a need to offer special prayers for the freedom of Kashmir and Palestine," the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly said.

The international community should take notice of the denial of basic rights of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir, they added.

"National unity is needed to solve the country's problems. Political stability is indispensable to get the country out of the challenges it is facing," the Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly said.