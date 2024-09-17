Speaker, Deputy Speaker Greetings Muslim Ummah On Sacred Occasion Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, while emphasizing that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet peace be upon him are a source of peace, love, and mercy for all of humanity.
The speaker said, "To achieve success in this world and the hereafter, it is essential to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet peace be upon him"
in his message on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, the Speaker said, " The Holy Prophet peace be upon him led an exemplary life to teach us justice, compassion, and brotherhood."
He further added that the Prophet’s life is a beacon of guidance and mercy for the entire universe. He said that by following the Prophet’s teachings, an egalitarian society can be established.
The Speaker said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion to renew our commitment to spend our lives according to Islamic values of unity & brotherhood.
He said that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet peace be upon him is a source of guidance for all, and by adhering to his teachings and sayings, success in both worlds is guaranteed.
Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, in his message, said that the Holy Prophet's life is a fountain of guidance for all.
He urged "We should pledge to promote love and brotherhood by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet peace be upon him".
He prayed for Allah's help in guiding the nation on the path of progress, peace, and prosperity by adhering to the Prophet’s teachings
