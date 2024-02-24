Speaker, Deputy Speaker In Sindh Assembly To Be Elected Tomorrow
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The elections for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker slots in the Sindh Assembly will be held on February 25 (Tomorrow).
The nomination papers for the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker were received on Saturday daytime.
After the scrutiny, the final list of valid nominees will be affixed to the notice board of the assembly.
The voting for the slots will begin at 11 am on Sunday.
