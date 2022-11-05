UrduPoint.com

Speaker, Deputy Speaker NA Condole Mir Balakh Sher Mazari's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have expressed condolences over the demise of the senior political leader and former caretaker prime minister Mir Balakh Sher Mazari.

In a condolence message on Saturday, they paid tribute to the political and social services of Mir Balakh Sher Mazari and said, with his death, the country has lost a principled political leader.

They said that Mazari's political and social services would be remembered for a long time. They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

