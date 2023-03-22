UrduPoint.com

Speaker, Deputy Speaker NA Congratulate Nation On Pakistan Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on the eve of Pakistan Day congratulated the nation in their separate messages

They said the day of 23rd March 1940 held a unique significance in the history of the subcontinent.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, in his congratulatory message to the nation, said that 83 years ago today, the Muslims of South Asia under the leadership of Quaid-i-ezam Muhammad Ali Jinnah pledged to fight for a separate homeland for themselves in Lahore.

He said that Pakistan resolution led the Muslim nation towards new direction and inculcate in their enthusiasm to achieve freedom and independence.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that Quaid-e-Azam followed principles of peace and tolerance and love for humanity in letter and spirit which inspired not only to the Muslims of India but also other minorities living in the subcontinent.

He paid tribute to the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam and said that it was due to the wise and sagacious leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah which helped Muslims to get separate homeland.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that Pakistan Day was the day of renewal of the pledge of allegiance.

He also said, "This was the day when as a nation we forget our differences and pledge to follow the guiding principles of the unity and belief of the Quaid-e-Azam for the development of the country." He said that today once again we needed to revive the same commitment and spirit through which Pakistan was achieved.

He said that in order to tackle the current challanges, we need to rise above political differences and adopt collective thinking for the country and the nation.

He said that for the political and economic survival of Pakistan reviving the spirit of 23rd March is essential. All political stakeholders of the country should work hard to build consensus.

The Speaker said that collective efforts needed to be exerted to deal with the challenges being faced by the country.

He said that the economic stability of the country was connected with political stability.

"Parliament is the only institution where resolution of all challenges be sought with mutual consensus," he remarked.

He said that the issues of Kashmir, and Palestine can only be resolved by following the path of negotiations. He said that today we express solidarity with the sisters and brothers of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir where they are grappling with inhumane lockdown.

He said that the Indian government, which is following fascist ideology, is treating the minorities in India inhumanely, due to which Millions of Indian Muslims and other minorities, including Sikhs, are protesting and demanding their rights from the international community.

He said that Muslims in Occupied Kashmir have been kept in the world's largest open prison since August 5, 2019, which creates a humanitarian crisis.

There is a serious violation of human rights. He said that the international community should urgently resolve the Kashmir issue as It has to play its fair and impartial role according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking about the professional capabilities of the armed forces, the Speaker National Assembly said that Pakistan's armed forces are among the best in the world. He said that Pakistani forces are resolved to eradicate terrorism along the country's borders as well as in the country. He said that the nation of Pakistan values high the sacrifices rendered by its armed forces.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani said that the Pakistan Resolution breathed new life into the freedom movement and united Muslims on one platform to achieve a great goal.

He expressed his determination that he will not hesitate to make any kind of sacrifice for the sake of building and developing the country.

Referring to the country's defense institutions, he said that the sacrifices offered by Pakistan's armed forces and law enforcement agencies for the country's survival cannot be forgotten.

There is a determination to protect cultural heritage and values. He said that in the light of the resolution, there was a struggle by Muslims of the subcontinent to have economic, political and social independence in the subcontinent.

