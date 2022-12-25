UrduPoint.com

Speaker, Deputy Speaker NA Express Condolences On Martyrdom Of Army Personnel In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Captain Fahad along with other brave sons of soil in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion during an intelligence based clearance operation in Kahan area of Balochistan.

In separate condolence messages, both the speaker and deputy speaker lauded the gallantry of martyred soldiers for neutralising the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

They paid tribute to the spirit of patriotism and martyrdom of Captain Fahad and his other brave colleagues, saying that "such soldiers are nation's true heroes and their sacrifices will not go in vain".

They prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the martyred soldiers eternal rest and consoled their bereaved family over their martyrdom .

