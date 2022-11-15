Speaker & Deputy Speaker pray for health, early recovery of PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Mr. Zahid Akram Durrani Tuesday prayed for the health and early recovery of Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif who was diagnosed with COVID-19 positive.

They said that the whole nation was praying for his health. They also expressed the belief that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would soon recover from this disease and he would continue to steer the country on the path of development and prosperity.