Speaker Determines To Address Issues Of Hotel, Tourism Industry Very Soon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:25 PM

A delegation comprising General Secretary Tourism Promotion Association Corporation, Sajjad Awan and representatives of Association of Hotel Owners called on Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and apprised him regarding issues being faced by the hotel and tourism industry in Naran on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation comprising General Secretary Tourism Promotion Association Corporation, Sajjad Awan and representatives of Association of Hotel Owners called on Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and apprised him regarding issues being faced by the hotel and tourism industry in Naran on Friday.

The delegation requested for solution to problems being faced by the hotel and tourism industry in the wake of coronavirus situation in tourists' attraction valley of Naran. The representatives said their business has been badly affected as tourists' entry was banned and no tax relaxation was given to people associated with the business.

They said hundreds of people from hotel and tourism industry have become unemployed adding only one mobile network was providing internet services which was also an issue being faced in Naran.

They said roads inside and leading towards the valley were also in bad condition and needed to be repaired and rehabilitated to attract tourists. They demanded that quarters concerned should be asked to find solution to their problems.

The Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani assured the delegation that very soon these problems would be addressed on provincial level saying coronavirus was a pandemic that has affected businesses worldwide.

He said he will bring these issues under discussion with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa very soon while matters pertaining to the Federal government would be addressed on federal level.

Promoting tourism industry, he said was among the top most priority of the government and every possible step would be taken to address issues confronted by this industry.

