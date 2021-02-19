UrduPoint.com
Speaker Directs For Laying Ordinances In House On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:20 PM

Speaker directs for laying ordinances in House on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Friday directed the government to lay all ordinances promulgated after the prorogation of last session in the house on Monday as per rules.

The Speaker gave the direction after Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz lawmaker Shahid Khaqan Abbasi raised the point in the house.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while citing rules 170, said the government should lay all ordinances promulgated in absence of the session in the house.

He pointed out that no ordinance was on today agenda which was violation of rule 170.

Responding to the point, Advisor to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said that the ordinance would be laid during the current session.

More Stories From Pakistan

