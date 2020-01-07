Speaker directs KP ministers to ensure presence in House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Tuesday passed a ruling in which he asked the cabinet members to ensure their presences in the House otherwise the matter related to their ministries would be referred to concerned committees.

Chairing the Assembly proceedings here during question hour, the speaker took notice of ministers' absence on objection raised by the Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani on a question related to Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project moved by PPP Nighat Orakzai.

The speaker, in his ruling, said that now the provincial cabinet was complete and all the ministers and advisers should have to answer the questions of members related to their ministries. If any minister would remain absent from House without any due reason, his matter would be sent to the committee concerned, he warned.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Akram Khan Durrani on a supplementary question on BRT pointed out corruption in BRT project, saying that FIA and NAB were investigating irregularities and corruption practices in the project.

Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad, replying to the concern of opposition leader, said that new transport minister has assumed charge of his ministry and would give better reply the concerns of the members over the issue.

He however defended BRT project and said it was a mega project of public interest and there was no corruption in the project as it was executed as per rules and regulations. The project was jointly be executed by three companies and maintained that no company was blacklisted.

Meanwhile the mover of question Nighat Orakzai of PPP expressed dissatisfaction over the written reply by the department concerned.

ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak, Ahmed Kundi of PPP and Khushdil Khan Advocate of ANP recommended the chair to refer the matter to committee concerned.

The leader of opposition expressing his concern over absence the transport minister said the government was not taking opposition seriously as the ministers always remained absent during question hours.

Later the Speaker passed his ruling and asked law minister to ensure presence of ministers in the House.

Referring to chairman PAC, the Speaker, who was chairman of PAC, said the committee recovered Rs 5 billion from different departments and more recoveries were expected.