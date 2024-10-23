- Home
Speaker Directs Planning PS To Ensure Strict Follow-up Of K-IV Project For Timely Completion
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Speaker, National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday directed the Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives to ensure strict follow-up of the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) with the relevant authorities for its timely completion.
He made these remarks while commenting on the response to Member National Assembly, Syed Amin ul Haque during the question hour session of the seventh meeting of the 10th National Assembly session held here, responded by Parliamentary Secretary for Planning.
Speaker, Sardar Ayaz requested Parliamentary Secretary, Wajiha Qamar to organise the meeting of the mover and MNAs from Karachi after calling the minister at the end of the session.
He added that monthly follow up should be made to ensure speedy progress on the issue.
Parliamentary Secretary, Wajiha Qamar in her response requested for a separate briefing to be held for the MNAs of Karachi at the Planning Ministry alongwith all the stakeholders as the secretary and the minister for planning have given their approval for the meeting.
The implementing agency for the project was WAPDA and the Sindh Government was also among the partners, whereas the project progress could not go further unless the linked tasks have not been completed, she added.
“There is no allocation issue as Rs30 billion available have been allocated to the Ministry of Water Resources and the completion date for the K-IV project is 2025. The remaining details would be shared with the MNAs and others at the Ministry meeting,” she said.
Qamar informed that so far 51% project was completed.
MNA, Syed Mustafa Kamal urged the Speaker that it should be considered as a national interest project instead of labelling it as a city’s project.
“Speaker Office should give this project as a national interest project as water tanker mafia has made water supply lucrative business exploiting the people of Karachi,” he said.
