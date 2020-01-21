UrduPoint.com
Speaker Directs Resolution Of Land Dispute Between NHA, UST Abottabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:32 PM

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here Tuesday convened a meeting relating to land dispute between National Highways Authority (NHA) and University of Science and Technology (UST) Abottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here Tuesday convened a meeting relating to land dispute between National Highways Authority (NHA) and University of Science and Technology (UST) Abottabad.

The meeting among others was attended by Vice Chancellor of the varsity, Dr. Amjad, Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Afaq and officials of NHA.

On the occasion, meeting was told that 125 kanal land of the varsity has been made part of the CPEC. It was said that varsity has not received the payment of the land promised by NHA.

Chairing the meeting Speaker directed district administration Abottabad , National Highways Authority (NH) and Abottabad University of Science and Technology to settle the issue with mutual consultation inviting suggestions of the stakeholders.

He also directed to submit a detailed report of the meeting to Chairman NHA assuring that matter would be taken up with higher authorities to safeguard right of the varsity relating to land.

He said that a understanding was reached between NHA and the varsity in 2017 under which it is binding on NHA to arrange land or pay an appropriate amount to varsity according to market rate.

