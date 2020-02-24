Speaker dissolves standing committees to include merged district MPAs

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwha Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Monday dissolved all the standing committees to include newly elected MPAs from merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwha Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Monday dissolved all the standing committees to include newly elected MPAs from merged districts.

Shafiq Afridi of PTI from merged district Khyber on point of order said that standing committees have no representation from merged districts.

He further said that KP police raid on houses in district Khyber without escorting lady police which was against the traditions of tribal people.

Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai endorsing the point of order said that tribal districts should be given representation in standing committees.

He assured the tribal traditions and values would be protected and upheld. He said the provincial police department would be asked to escort lady police during any search operation in tribal districts.

The Speaker said that different seats in standing committees were lying vacant while some members of standing committees wanted mutual transfer. He said according to assembly rules 193 he dissolves the standing committees and would constitute under rules 154 (1) again.