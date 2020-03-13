UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker Distributes Cheques Among Heirs Of Marghuz Roof Collapse Victims

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:47 PM

Speaker distributes cheques among heirs of Marghuz roof collapse victims

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Friday visited Maghuz, district Swabi and distributed cheques among the family whose four member were killed in roof collapse incident

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Friday visited Maghuz, district Swabi and distributed cheques among the family whose four member were killed in roof collapse incident.

He distributed compensation cheques amounting 1.2 million among the ill-fated family.

He also prayed for the departed and peace for the bereaved family members.

He said that government share the grief of family and they would be provided need help and support for rehabilitation.

It merits a mention that four members of a same family including mother, daughter, granddaughter and grandmother was killed in roof collapse incident in Balokhel locality situated in Marghuz area.

Related Topics

National Assembly Same Swabi Family Government Share Million

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 update: Lahore matches to be played b ..

1 hour ago

Bahrain announces additional COVID-19 recoveries

2 hours ago

Hammad Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi squad

2 hours ago

PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU to facilitate eRozgaar Freela ..

2 hours ago

All colleges to remain close till May 30

13 seconds ago

Police nab scores of suspects linked with recent t ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.