Speaker distributes financial assistance amount to women under Ehsas Kifalat Programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday distributed financial assistance of Rs. 14000 to women under Ehsas Kifalat Programme in a ceremony held at District Council Abbottabad.

The ceremony among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Tariq Salam, local elders and concerned officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker said that Ehsas Programme is milestone achievement of PTI government that was meant to provide relief to low income strata of the society.

He said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan has increased amount of Ehsas Kifalat Programme from 12000 to 14000 for facilitation of poor and needy.

He said that efforts of government to provide relief to people during corona were widely praised and added that assistance were provided to people indiscriminately and in a transparent manner. He said that government is working round the clock to facilitate people and to resolve their core issues.