Speaker, Dy Speaker Extend Warm Felicitations To Muslim Ummah On Occasion Of New Islamic Year

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Sunday extended their warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the advent of the new Islamic year Hijri 1446.

On this occasion, the Speaker said that this day was a divine blessing, affording an opportunity to rejuvenate faith, resolve and recommit to noble values of peace, justice and compassion. He expressed the hope that this occasion would inspire people to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity and the pursuit of excellence.

The Speaker said that the Muslim Ummah was facing numerous challenges, including conflicts, terrorism and economic inequality, which required united efforts to address. He emphasized the need for Muslim countries to stand together in solidarity and work towards peace, stability and prosperity.

He reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for their right to self-determination and urged the international community to play its role in resolving the conflict.

The Speaker prayed that the new Islamic year may bring peace, prosperity and harmony to the country and the world at large, and urged the people to work together for the progress and development of the country.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa said that the new Islamic year heralds new hopes and opportunities.

He urged the people to harness this momentum to propel themselves towards a brighter future, built on hard work, dedication, and service to humanity. He also stressed the need for unity and cooperation among Muslim countries to overcome the challenges faced by the Ummah.

The Deputy Speaker prayed that the new Islamic year may bring happiness and prosperity to the people of Pakistan and the world at large.

