Speaker, Dy Speaker NA condemn terrorist attack on security forces' convoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of security forces in North Waziristan.

In separate condolence messages, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of two security personnel as a result of the attack.

The Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity, adding the cowardly acts of the terrorists can not shake the unwavering resolve of the security forces against terrorism.

They said that the entire nation was proud of the brave sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country.

The Speaker and his deputy prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the martyrs and give patience to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.