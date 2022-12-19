UrduPoint.com

Speaker, Dy Speaker NA Condoles With Dr Firdous Over Her Mother's Demise

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Dirrani on Monday commiserated with former minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan over the sad demise of her beloved mother.

In separate condolence messages to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, both Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed deep sorrow and regret over the demise and termed it as an irreparable loss to the bereaved family.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the late mother eternal rest and console those deeply pained by her death.

