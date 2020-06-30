Speaker felicitate Nigar Johar on promotion

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday congratulated Major General Nigar Johar on her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General and assuming the post of Surgeon General, being the First Lady attaining such rank and position

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday congratulated Major General Nigar Johar on her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General and assuming the post of Surgeon General, being the First Lady attaining such rank and position.

In a message to Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar who hails from District Swabi, KPK, the speaker said that he was heartened to learn the news of her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General, said a press release here.

He said that her promotion to Lieutenant General was a matter of pride not only for the women of District Swabi but also for women across the country.

He said that the her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General and the appointment of Pakistan Woman as Surgeon General was a reflection of the fact that Pakistani women were extremely talented and had demonstrated their skills and abilities in all walks of life.

The speaker said the present government believed in gender equality and took various steps on priority to empower women and provide them equal opportunities in all fields.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant success to Lieutenant General Nigar Johar in her future endeavors.