Speaker for raising 'Educational Army' to enhance literacy rate

(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser, Monday underlined the need for raising an educational army to enhance the literacy rate of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) : National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser, Monday underlined the need for raising an educational army to enhance the literacy rate of the country.

Addressing a seminar "Ilm Possible", he said concerted efforts were required to enroll some 20 million children who were still out of schools.

He said the Federal and provincial governments in collaboration with social sector organizations should evolve a cohesive strategy to achieve this gigantic task.

Floating the proposal of raising an 'Education Army' that consisted of educated youth, the speaker urged the provincial governments to embrace the idea of establishing the proposed army so that every child of the country could get the education.

He also called upon the social sector organizations to come forward and supplement the efforts of the government in that regard.

Asad Qaiser said the Article 25-A of the Constitution guaranteed education for all, adding that Quran also stressed for education and it was further reiterated in the sayings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Apprising the participants about the resolve of the present government towards education, the speaker said the government was determined to enhance the standard of education across the country.

"Raising the literacy rate up to 70 per cent in next four years was utmost priority of the incumbent government," he added.

The Speaker said children were future of the nation and bringing them to school was vital to uplift the country.

Terming the children as future and treasured asset of the country, he stressed the need for imparting quality education to children without any discrimination as it was directly linked with the development of a nation.

He suggested for introducing a uniform educational system throughout the country that would help bring rural areas' educational standards at par with the urban areas. He also called for incentivizing the educationists and enhancing their capacity for sustainable growth in the standard education.

Recalling the�Army Public School incident occurred on December 16, 2014, the Speaker termed it a black day in the history of Pakistan whereby a brutal attempt was made to disrupt the peace and educational activities in the country.

He said the gruesome attempt inflicted irreparable wound, however, the resilience of the students, teachers and parents of the martyrs gave a new spirit and zeal to the nation to fight against enemies of the country.

He said despite the catastrophe, the educational activities continued with same enthusiasm.

Lauding the efforts of British Council, that organized this event, Asad Qaiser said the Council had played a pivotal role in promoting education in the country.

He congratulated British High Commissioner and the British Council for successful organization of the seminar on such an important issue.