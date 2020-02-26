UrduPoint.com
Speaker Forms Committee To End Political Standoff In KP Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:54 PM

Speaker forms committee to end political standoff in KP Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has constituted four members ministerial committee to find an amicable settlement to the ongoing political standoff between the opposition parties and the treasury benches in the provincial assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has constituted four members ministerial committee to find an amicable settlement to the ongoing political standoff between the opposition parties and the treasury benches in the provincial assembly.

The committee will submit its report to the Speaker after holding negotiations with the opposition members and parliamentary leaders.The committee comprises Minister for Information Shaukat AliYusafzai, Minister for food Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan and Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Khan Jhagra. It merits to mention here that the assembly proceedings in the KP assembly have almost been blocked by the opposition parties protesting indifferent behavior of the Speaker with the members of the opposition parties.

