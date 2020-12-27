UrduPoint.com
Speaker GB Assembly Amjad Ali Zaidi Pays Tributes To Brave Soldiers Of Pakistan Army,

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi paid tributes to the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army, Pilot Major Muhammad Hussain, Assistant Pilot Major Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzamam Alam and Cop Muhammad Farooq who were martyred in a helicopter crash at Astor Mani Marg.

The Speaker said that the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army have raised the head of the nation with pride by sacrificing their lives for the defense of the homeland and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the defense of the homeland.

The Speaker of the Assembly has prayed that Allah Almighty grant high status to the martyrs in Paradise and bestow patience on their families.

