Speaker GB Assembly calls on KP Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Amjad Zaidi Monday called on Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghan here at Assembly secretariat.

The two speakers discussed matters of mutual interests and overall political situation in the country.

They also agreed to exchange parliamentary delegations to learn from each other's experiences.

On the occasion KP Speaker Mushtaq Ghani presented shield to the visiting speaker GB assembly. Later Amjad Zaidi witnessed proceedings of KP assembly.

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mehmood Jan, Law Minister Fazl Shakoor, MPA Ziaullah Bangash, MPAs Abdul Salam Afridi, Sahibzada Sanaullah and Bilal Afridi were also present on the occasion.