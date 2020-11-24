UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker GB Assembly Summons Session On Nov 25

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Speaker GB Assembly summons session on Nov 25

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Fida Nasahad has summoned the session of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly on November 25.

According to public relations officer GB Assembly, in the session new successful candidates of GB Assembly from 24 Constituencies will take oath.

"After that election of Chief Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker by new members of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Will be held as per schedule."

Related Topics

Election Assembly Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan November From

Recent Stories

UAE a role model for human capital, capability dev ..

20 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi opens 8th edition of &#039;My He ..

21 minutes ago

UAE has prioritised talents, intellectuals: Khawla ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.