Speaker GB Assembly summons session on Nov 25

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Fida Nasahad has summoned the session of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly on November 25.

According to public relations officer GB Assembly, in the session new successful candidates of GB Assembly from 24 Constituencies will take oath.

"After that election of Chief Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker by new members of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Will be held as per schedule."