Speaker GB Legislative Assembly calls on NA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2023 | 07:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly Nazir Ahmed here on Tuesday calls on National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf in Parliament House.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that Gilgit Baltistan(GB) was blessed with unmatchable natural sceneries which rendered the region a potentially great destination, said a news release.

He also assured all legislative and administrative support to newly established Gilgit Baltistan Assembly.

The speaker also said that supporting staff and members of GB legislative Assembly would be provided training in Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services ( PIPS) the enhance their professional capacity.

He also said that peace in GB was essential for progress and development of the region.

The speaker GB Legislative Assembly appreciated cooperation extended by the Speaker National Assembly.

He also said that members and supporting staff would benefit professional from legislative and administrative experience of senior and seasoned staff of the National Assembly and PIPS.

