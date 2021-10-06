Speaker Ghani administer oath to newly elected office bearers of Bannu Press Club

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday administered oath to newly elected office bearers of National Press Club Bannu.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani congratulated President Gohar Wazir, General Secretary Rofan Khan and other cabinet members.

The speaker assured that the journalists would play vital role to highlight the problems of people impartially.

Later, PTI President Bannu Tehsil Sikandar Hayat Khan presented traditional turban to Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.