UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker Ghani Rejects Allegation Of Shifting PCR Machine To Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

Speaker Ghani rejects allegation of shifting PCR machine to Swat

KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Wednesday categorically rejected the allegations of shifting Polymerase |Chain Reaction (PCR) machine for coronavirus test to Swat on social media

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Wednesday categorically rejected the allegations of shifting Polymerase |Chain Reaction (PCR) machine for coronavirus test to Swat on social media.

He said this in a video message from his residence Abbottabad.

The speaker further said that AMC administration is establishing Biosafety cabinet in the lab, PCR machine would reach the hospital from Lahore tomorrow, it would take two more days for installation and then will be available for COVID-19 tests.

Ghani stated that Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan would inaugurate the PCR machine at AMC.

He said that the propaganda against the shifting of PCR machine from Abbottabad to Swat was totally baseless, AMC lab did not have a biosafety cabinet which was the only hurdle for the installation of the PCR machine.

The Speaker said at present, the situation all over the world was alarming owing to the wake of COVID-19 and soon China would provide new technology for the eradication of the coronavirus.

He said, "I am in contact with the provincial and Federal governments, and Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam to arrange a biosafety cabinet as soon as possible."

Related Topics

Assembly Lahore Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Abbottabad Swat China Social Media All From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Democrats seek billions more for hospitals, sta ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan Levies Force donates blood to thalasse ..

2 minutes ago

Wife shot dead over domestic dispute

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands rela ..

2 minutes ago

EU Parliament to Share Building With Homeless Peop ..

2 minutes ago

Aga Khan University launches coronavirus self-scre ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.