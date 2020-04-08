Speaker Ghani rejects allegation of shifting PCR machine to Swat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Wednesday categorically rejected the allegations of shifting Polymerase |Chain Reaction (PCR) machine for coronavirus test to Swat on social media.

He said this in a video message from his residence Abbottabad.

The speaker further said that AMC administration is establishing Biosafety cabinet in the lab, PCR machine would reach the hospital from Lahore tomorrow, it would take two more days for installation and then will be available for COVID-19 tests.

Ghani stated that Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan would inaugurate the PCR machine at AMC.

He said that the propaganda against the shifting of PCR machine from Abbottabad to Swat was totally baseless, AMC lab did not have a biosafety cabinet which was the only hurdle for the installation of the PCR machine.

The Speaker said at present, the situation all over the world was alarming owing to the wake of COVID-19 and soon China would provide new technology for the eradication of the coronavirus.

He said, "I am in contact with the provincial and Federal governments, and Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam to arrange a biosafety cabinet as soon as possible."